Giuliani Associate Begged Trump to Give Him a Pardon and a Medal: Book
‘PRAYING’
An associate of Rudy Giuliani pleaded with Donald Trump to pay him and told the then-outgoing president that Giuliani was “praying” he would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a new book. Maria Ryan also asked for a “general pardon” for her boss in a letter to Trump dated Jan. 10, The New York Times reports, citing an advanced copy of the book by journalist Andrew Kirtzman. “As you know, he lost his job and income and more defending you during the Russia hoax investigation and then the impeachment pro bono,” the letter reportedly read, urging Trump to pay Giuliani for “his services.” The bill, according to the book, totaled $2.5 million. But the letter never made it to Trump; it was reportedly intercepted before it could reach him.