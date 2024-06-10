Rudy Giuliani Calls Fani Willis a ‘Ho’ at Far-Right Christian Rally

Rudy Giuliani stooped to a new low over the weekend, deploying a derogatory epithet to refer to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during an address at a Christian nationalist conference.

Playing to the cheap seats, Giuliani called her a “ho,” an apparent shortening of the word “whore” used to smear someone, usually a woman, as a sex worker.

The former New York mayor called out Willis, who indicted him in Georgia last year in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, while speaking onstage at the ReAwaken American Tour, a far-right movement launched in part by Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“Fani the ho,” Giuliani says in a clip of the speech posted online. As the crowd whistles and hollers in appreciation, Giuliani pauses, then repeatedly mispronounces the prosecutor’s name.

“I’m sorry,” he says. “Faw-nee. What is ‘Faw-nee’? Now, F-A-N-I is not Faw-nee. And I’m not calling her Fani.”

Another pause, then he adds: “I could drop the ‘ho’ part if she’d just quit and go away.”

Giuliani has pleaded not guilty in Georgia.

He has also pleaded not guilty in Arizona, where he was indicted earlier this year on nine felony election-interference charges.

The ReAwaken America Tour, the brainchild of MAGA fanatic Clay Clark, is a culture-war roadshow that is “part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally,” according to NPR.