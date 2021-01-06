Rudy Giuliani and OAN Host Claim MAGA Riot Is ‘99% Peaceful’
ALTERNATE REALITY
Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who earlier in the day egged on a pro-Trump mob by saying they need a “trial by combat” to contest the election, appeared on far-right channel One America News as an insurrectionist riot engulfed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and essentially shrugged his shoulders at the violence.
“I saw the beginning of the march and it seemed, you know, pretty non-conspicuous,” Giuliani told OAN host Dan Ball, who responded: “Yeah, well, and I think that’s what all the images as we go back and look over this and comb through videos and posts, tweets and whatnot, you’re going to see that 99 percent of this was all peaceful.”
Ball went on to say that the violence largely came down to a “handful of folks” who “decided to try and kick the doors down and got in and do a little damage.” Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, further waved off the anti-democratic chaos by saying this was “nothing in comparison” to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. “This was nowhere close to that,” he added.