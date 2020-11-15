Rudy Giuliani Claims Trump’s ‘He Won’ Tweet Was ‘Sarcastic’
‘I CONCEDE NOTHING!’
At the top of her interview with Rudy Giuliani Sunday morning, Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo put President Trump’s tweet declaring, “He won because the Election was Rigged” on the screen and noted that “a lot people of people are saying that he is conceding.”
Asked directly if Trump was finally conceding to Joe Biden in that tweet, Giuliani laughed and said, “No, no, no, far from it.” Using a frequent Trump world excuse, he added, “What he’s saying is more, I guess you’d call it sarcastic or a comment on the terrible times in which we live, in which the media has said he won.”
“But by going on to point out that it was illegal, obviously, he’s contesting it vigorously in the courts,” Giuliani, who was recently put in charge of the campaign’s efforts to undermine democracy, continued. “The media has tried to call the election. And they don’t have a legal right to call the election. It gets decided by our electors, not by NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN and even Fox. You don’t get the right to call it, I don’t get the right to call it.”
After #TrumpConceded started trending on Twitter, Trump later tweeted, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”