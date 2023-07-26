Rudy Giuliani Concedes Making ‘False’ Statements About Georgia Election Workers
Rudy Giuliani conceded in a Tuesday court filing that he made “false” statements about Georgia election workers who are currently suing him for defamation. Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, say they have faced harassment since the former Trump lawyer and New York mayor alleged they had counted extra votes during a count in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election. In the new filing, Giuliani chose not to contest that the statements were false and published to third parties, but said his admission wouldn’t affect his argument that his statements were “constitutionally protected” and that they didn’t cause the plaintiffs “any damages.” He did not contest that “to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false.” “Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss,” Giuliani’s political adviser, Ted Goodman, told The Daily Beast in a statement. “This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case.”