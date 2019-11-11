HEAR ME OUT
Rudy Giuliani Considers Launching Impeachment Podcast
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly considering launching his own impeachment podcast that would essentially provide his side of the story. According to CNN, Giuliani was overheard discussing details of the podcast with an unidentified woman at a New York City restaurant Saturday—including recording dates, release dates, logo design, and the process of distributing the podcast on iTunes and other platforms.
The former New York mayor and current Trump lawyer reportedly said he’d hope the podcast would have four or five episodes “to analyze the impeachment in every aspect,” and seemed to want to have four episodes completed before a prospective Senate trial. He also mentioned publishing two op-eds in newspapers, one discussing why Trump was “unimpeachable” and another one explaining his own defense of Trump.
A spokeswoman for Giuliani confirmed the podcast discussions. “Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” Christianné Allen said. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.” Last week, the Trump attorney reportedly made an appearance on the impeachment-focused podcast of Steve Bannon, a right-wing media fixture and Trump’s former top strategist.