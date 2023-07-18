Rudy Giuliani Denies Claims That He ‘Flipped’ on Trump
NO SNITCHING
Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday that he’s bracing for an indictment related to Jan. 6 prompted speculation that longtime ally Rudy Giuliani may have flipped on his close friend and former client. But Giuliani’s camp claims that couldn’t be further from the truth: “Any speculation that Mayor Rudy Giuliani ‘flipped’ against President Donald Trump is as false as previous lies that America’s Mayor was somehow a Russian Agent,” Ted Goodman, political advisor to Giuliani, said in a statement blasted to media outlets including The Daily Beast. “In order to ‘flip’ on President Trump—as so many in the anti-Trump media are fantasizing over—Mayor Giuliani would've had to commit perjury because all the information he has regarding this case points to President Trump's innocence.”