Giuliani Falsely Claims He Was U.S. Attorney General on Facebook Profile
The president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is facing backlash after falsely stating on his Facebook page that he is a “former attorney general of the United States.” In reality, Giuliani served as U.S. associate attorney general under President Ronald Regan from 1981 to 1983. In 1975, he was named associate deputy attorney general and chief of staff to the deputy attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice. On Tuesday, Giuliani urged Twitter users to “connect” with him on Facebook, writing, “More to come on my investigation, soon!” The page also describes Giuliani as a “government official” who served as New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney. Giuliani told New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt in a response by text to the false claim on his page, “If it says AG it was a mistake should be AAG. Will change it.”
Giuliani also took to Twitter to attack George Soros, a day after the publication of a New York magazine article in which he claimed that he is “more of a Jew” than the Holocaust survivor. “Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic.” Soros emigrated to the United States in the 1950s and started his own hedge fund in the 1970s. He is now a billionaire philanthropist, donating to liberal and Democratic causes through his Open Society Foundations.