CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rudy Giuliani Finally Appears Before Jan. 6 Panel for Questioning: CNN
SPILL IT
Read it at CNN
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani met remotely with the Jan. 6 Select Committee on Friday, being questioned for more than nine hours about the ex-president’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to CNN. The outlet’s scoop was quickly confirmed by NBC’s Garrett Haake. Giuliani, ex-president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, had long resisted appearing before the House committee, promising to show up and then canceling later. Two weeks ago, Giuliani flaked after the committee said he couldn’t record the proceedings. But it seems that the threat of contempt charges—a possibility floated recently by committee spokesman Tim Mulvey—was enough to get the recalcitrant Giuliani to comply.