Rudy Giuliani Flogs MyPillow During Hour-Long Video on UFOs
‘I LOVE THEM’
Rudy Giuliani is hawking MyPillow on his YouTube channel. In 15-second intervals punctuating a video titled, “UFOs, Are They Real?” on Thursday, Giuliani offers his own personal testimonial: “I’ve been sleeping on them for some time now. I love them.” The video also saw him interview Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the United Kingdom’s defense ministry who believes unidentified objects in the sky pose a national security threat. Pope has written a number of books, including The Uninvited: An Expose of the Alien Abduction Phenomenon. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a major conservative donor with close ties to Donald Trump, inspired Trump’s delusion that he will be reinstated to the presidency in August, Lindell told The Daily Beast this week.