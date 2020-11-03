Rudy Giuliani Helps Kremlin-Backed RT News Network Spread Lies on Election Day
USEFUL IDIOT
The Kremlin-backed news network RT kicked off its Election Day coverage with an interview with Rudy Giuliani, who gleefully helped spread misinformation about the vote. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer appeared on RT’s Going Underground show in an interview broadcast Tuesday morning. During the chat, Giuliani furthered a Russian disinformation campaign to make false claims about Joe Biden’s health, namely that he’s “suffering from dementia.” Giuliani also repeated his discredited attacks on Hunter Biden—a story that Russian state media has been keen to keep going in the face of disinterest from legitimate news outlets around the world. Giuliani’s appearance came days after Scott Atlas, Trump’s favorite coronavirus adviser, apologized for appearing on RT. Atlas claimed that he was “unaware [RT] are a registered foreign agent.”