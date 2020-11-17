Rudy Giuliani Is Asking for $20K a Day to Launch Ridiculous Election Lawsuits: NYT
OF COURSE
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been assisting Donald Trump in a slew of failed lawsuits against the results of the election, reportedly asked the Trump campaign for $20,000 a day for his legal work, according to The New York Times. Citing multiple people briefed on the matter, the Times reports that Giuliani has sought compensation for his work since the day after the election, when Trump began to dispute the results. It’s not clear if he has, or will be, compensated for his legal work and Giuliani denied that he ever made the request. Some Trump aides reportedly objected when he made the request. Giuliani told the Times that whoever suggested he asked for $20,000 a day “is a liar, a complete liar.” He added: “The arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end.”