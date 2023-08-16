Rudy Giuliani Is Bleeding Cash Thanks to His Defense of Trump
The lasting effects of his defense of Donald Trumps “Big Lie” has Rudy Giuliani burning through cash. The former New York City mayor is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding legal bills, sanctions, and now, new criminal charges in Georgia. He faces a slew of defamation cases from voting technology company Smartmatic, Dominion Voting Systems, and two Georgia poll workers—who he has yet to pay nearly $90,000 to in sanctions, plus another $44,000 in legal fees. Giuliani is also more than $320,000 behind in payments to document-hosting company Trustpoint.One, which he used to upload electronic records after the FBI seized his cell phones in 2021. He admitted in a sworn statement from May that “I do not have the funds to pay this amount at this time” and has received some help from Trump’s PAC—$400,000, to be exact. In a Monday court filing, Giuliani revealed he’s effectively out of cash. His lawyers wrote that “producing a detailed financial report is only meant to embarrass Mr. Giuliani and draw attention to his misfortunes.” Earlier this month, Giuliani put his Manhattan apartment up for sale for $6.5 million.