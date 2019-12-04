Rudy Giuliani Is in Europe ‘Interviewing’ Ukrainians Tied to Trump Impeachment Hearings: Report
While all eyes are on the House Judiciary Committee’s hearings in Washington about possibly impeaching his personal client, Rudy Giuliani is in Europe meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutors who are key figures in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The New York Times reports Trump’s personal lawyer went to Budapest on Tuesday to interview former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko—who is also a key figure in the impeachment inquiry—for a series on the right-wing One America News TV channel. On Wednesday, Giuliani reportedly went to Kyiv to meet with former Ukrainian prosecutors Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk, who have promoted baseless claims of corruption about Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Those disputed claims were the foundation of Trump’s push to get the new Ukrainian government to open an investigation into the Bidens—which led to the current impeachment proceeding in the House. Both trips, according to the Times, were made to help prepare episodes for a documentary series to debunk the impeachment proceedings for the outlet.