CHEAT SHEET
LAWYER NEEDS A LAWYER
Rudy Giuliani Is Seeking a Defense Attorney for Possible Representation: CNN
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been approaching defense attorneys to potentially represent him, CNN reports. Giuliani's previous lawyer, John Sale, was only helping him deal with congressional inquiries—and he stated he would need another lawyer if he ended up in court. The attorney told CNN Wednesday that he had not heard from the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, or any other lawyer pertaining to the Ukraine issue. “With all the Fake News let me make it clear that everything I did was to discover evidence to defend my client against false charges,” Giuliani wrote in a Wednesday night tweet. “Dems would be horrified by the attacks on me, if my client was a terrorist. But they don’t believe (Trump) has rights. Justice will prevail.” This comes after two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested on campaign finance charges earlier this month and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. It has been reported that Giuliani's own finances are being scrutinized as part of that probe.