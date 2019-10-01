CHEAT SHEET
LAWYER NEEDS A LAWYER
Rudy Giuliani Lawyers Up With Ex-Watergate Prosecutor for Congressional Inquiries
President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has procured his own attorney to represent him during upcoming congressional inquiries. The New York Times reports that Giuliani’s longtime friend, Jon Sale, will be representing him. Sale is a Miami-based attorney at the firm Nelson Mullins, who also served as an assistant special Watergate prosecutor under special prosecutors Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski. Sale participated in efforts to obtain and review White House tapes in order to determine whether criminal conduct occurred among White House senior staff and within the Oval Office. In addition to his Watergate experience, Sale was a special assistant to the attorney general of the United States who supervised in a grand jury probe to determine whether an ambassadorship was given in exchange for a political contribution as part of a “quid pro quo” arrangement.
On Monday, Congress subpoenaed Giuliani for records relating to the Ukraine scandal—which erupted after a whistleblower raised concerns about a July 25 phone call Trump had with the Ukrainian president. According to the whistleblower complaint and a memo of the call released by the White House, Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Before the whistleblower filed his complaint, Giuliani told media outlets that he intended to travel to Ukraine to push these investigations himself.