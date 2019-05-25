Giuliani Meets With Former Ukrainian Diplomat in Push for Trump-Friendly Probes

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has met with a former Ukrainian diplomat as part of his push to prove Democrats worked with Ukrainian officials during the 2016 presidential election to undermine then Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. “He was in Washington and he came up to New York, and we spent most of the afternoon together,” Giuliani told The Washington Post of his previously undisclosed meeting with Andrii Telizhenko. “I can’t tell you a thing about the meeting. When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” Giuliani was quoted as saying. Telizhenko also confirmed the meeting but said only that it was about “U.S.-Ukraine relations and politics in D.C. and Ukraine,” according to the Post. News of the meeting comes after Giuliani publicly announced and then promptly canceled a trip to Ukraine to push the incoming president to continue investigations that could be politically beneficial to Trump. One concerned former vice president and 2020 contender Joe Biden, who Giuliani has suggested may have abused his position to protect his son, Hunter, amid an investigation at the Ukrainian gas company where he was employed. Another concerns claims by Giuliani and other Trump allies that Ukrainian officials sought to help Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election by undermining Manafort. Ukraine’s top prosecutor has already publicly stated that investigators have no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden or his son.