Giuliani Met With DOJ Officials in ‘Very Sensitive’ Foreign Bribery Case: NYT
Rudy Giuliani met with top Justice Department officials recently on behalf of a client in a foreign bribery case that the Trump attorney called “very, very sensitive,” The New York Times reports. The meeting was reportedly held just days before Giuliani himself came under scrutiny by federal prosecutors for possible lobbying violations. Giuliani declined to reveal details of the meeting but said it had nothing to do with his own legal issues or those of President Trump, according to the Times. “I really try very hard to be super-ethical and always legal,” Giuliani was quoted as saying about the meeting. “But I can’t publicly defend everything I do because I’m presumed guilty. If I did, my business and firm would be unable to have any clients. That’s why this malicious torrent of questions is so damaging,” he said. News of the meeting comes as Giuliani faces accusations of running an off-the-books pressure campaign in Ukraine to force authorities there to investigate Trump’s potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden. That campaign is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry against Trump, and two associates of Giuliani’s said to be involved in the dirt-digging mission in Ukraine have been arrested for allegedly violating campaign finance laws.