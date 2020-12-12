Giuliani Met With Top Federal Prosecutor to Hand Over Dirt on Hunter Biden
HIS DARK MATERIALS
Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani met with a top federal prosecutor in January to hand over damaging material on Hunter Biden that eventually spurred a second investigation into the president-elect’s son. At the behest of Attorney General William Barr, Scott Brady, the top U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh, met with Giuliani for four hours in late January and received material on Hunter Biden that led to an investigation by Brady’s office. The meeting was first reported by The New York Times, and The Daily Beast confirmed that it took place. CNN first reported the Pittsburgh prosecutors’ investigation into Hunter Biden, which has concluded and which is separate from the current probe into the president-elect’s son out of Delaware.
—Erin Banco contributed reporting.