Giuliani, Newsmax Host Try to Drag Obama Into Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Newsmax host Eric Bolling spent Friday night griping about the latest development in the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago: the Department of Justice releasing a redacted affidavit justifying the search.

The pair, not unlike Donald Trump, Jr., began by mocking the extent of the redactions. Without skipping a beat, Bolling then mentioned Hillary Clinton, claiming her handling of emails on a private server “seems like more espionage crimes than anything Trump has done.”

Giuliani responded by attempting to gloss over any alleged wrongdoings by the former president regarding classified material.

“All Trump did, actually, is put it in a place that they approved,” he claimed.

Bolling then moved the discussion to President Joe Biden saying earlier this week that he had no advance knowledge of the raid for classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate, which has been known for having subpar security measures. “Do you believe him?” Bolling asked.

“Of course I don’t believe him!” exclaimed the former New York mayor who had his law license suspended for peddling lies about the 2020 election. “Or, he forgot, you know? It could be he forgot,” he added, implicitly denigrating the president’s health, as have prominent right-wing television hosts.

“There’s no way they didn’t tell Biden or whoever is deciding for Biden,” Giuliani added, providing a convenient excuse for the Newsmax host to bring up not just Hillary Clinton but former President Barack Obama during a discussion about the FBI’s investigation into Trump.

“Oh, so maybe they called Obama,” Bolling blurted out. “Maybe they told Obama to tell Biden.”

“Yeah, tell Obama, Mrs. Biden, the chief of staff,” Giuliani replied. “Whoever it is that helps feed him at night or whatever.”