Rudy Giuliani Plays Detective at Gilgo Beach Suspect’s Home
Rudy Giuliani just cannot resist getting in on the action. The former New York City mayor on Saturday popped up outside the Long Island home of the man arrested for the Gilgo Beach serial killings, chatting with police as they searched the suspect’s home in Massapequa Park, according to the New York Post. The drive-by was for the ex-mayor’s “America’s Mayor Live” online show, an adviser told the Post. How Giuliani plans to use his “reporting”—when he didn't even leave his vehicle—is unclear. Police arrested architect Rex Heuermann on Friday for three of the infamous Gilgo Beach murders.