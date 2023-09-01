Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Racketeering Case
GETTING ON WITH IT
Former prosecutor Rudy Giuliani, now a defendant in Georgia’s sprawling election subversion case against Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Friday and waived his right to an arraignment. Appearing at arraignments is not mandatory in Georgia, and Giuliani’s attorney, Brian Teris, said 99 percent of defendants in the state choose not to. Giuliani also asked the court to extend the usual timeline for filing pre-trial motions after an arraignment. Giuliani, who spearheaded many of Trump’s baseless attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is charged with racketeering as well as false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. Trump has also pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.