Rudy Giuliani Quietly Lists Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 Million

It appears Rudy Giuliani is moving. The former New York City mayor-turned-Trump lackey recently listed his longtime Manhattan apartment, located on the city’s swanky Upper East Side, for $6.5 million, according to Insider. The listing itself makes no mention of the unit’s controversial owner, instead heralding the posh property’s finer points, including a “semi-private elevator landing,” oak paneling, and “massive” primary bedroom. The apartment was once the site of an infamous FBI raid over Giuliani’s time working in Ukraine, Insider notes. Neither Giuliani, his political adviser nor the broker responded to the publication’s requests for comment.