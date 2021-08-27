Rudy: I Haven’t Gone Off the Rails and I’m Not an Alcoholic
‘I DON’T CARE’
Rudy Giuliani has insisted that he has not “gone off the rails” and, while he does like Scotch, is “not an alcoholic.” In an interview with NBC New York ahead of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, Giuliani was asked about recent comments that he has completely lost his mind. He told the network: “I don’t care. I am aware of that. And what’s happened is, our country has gone off the rails...I'm exactly the same person. They changed!” When pressed about his rumored drinking problem, which was bolstered by former White House staff, he insisted he has no issues with alcohol. “I don’t think I've ever done an interview drunk,” he said. “I mean, I drink normally. I like Scotch, I drink Scotch. I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning, I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population.” Giuliani has been disbarred for supporting his client former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.