Giuliani on Newsmax: I Know RICO Laws Better Than ‘Sloppy’ Fani Willis
THROWING A TANTRUM
Rudy Giuliani threw a tantrum Tuesday night on right-wing cable channel Newsmax, decrying the fact that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted him, along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others, using the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act—a statute he famously championed in his quest to take down the New York City mafia in the 1980s. Newsmax host Eric Bolling began his interview by listing some of the rogue’s gallery that Giuliani had locked up using New York’s RICO laws, including: “Fat Tony Salerno from the Genovese crime family, Tony Ducks, Lucchese family, Carmine ‘Junior’ Persico, Colombos, Paul Castellano, the boss of the powerful Gambinos.” Bolling then asked why Willis used the law against Giuliani. “Because she’s a politician and not a lawyer. Not an honest, honorable lawyer,” Giuliani said. “This is a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute. There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do … I was the first one to use it in white-collar cases.” Later, he added: “If she worked for me, I would’ve fired her.”