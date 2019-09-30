Read it at Reuters
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, told Reuters that he traveled to Madrid, Paris, and Warsaw to meet Ukrainian officials about getting dirt on Joe Biden last year. But he says his client, the president, did not pay his way. “Nobody pays my expenses,” Giuliani told Reuters in an interview that was published Monday. “What does it matter if I’m getting paid for it? Isn’t the real story whether he [Biden] sold out the vice presidency of the United States, not whether I got paid for it?”