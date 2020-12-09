‘Just About 100 Percent’: Rudy Says He’ll Leave Hospital Wednesday After COVID-19 Treatment

Read it at 77 WABC
Rudy Giuliani expects to be discharged from the hospital Wednesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19, he said on TalkRadio 77 WABC. “I feel just about 100 percent right now,” Giuliani said. “Right now, I’m functionally fine.” Giuliani said he would be quarantining for a few more days before returning to normal life. In an interview with the radio station on Tuesday, Giuliani said he was given a cocktail of drugs that included remdesivir and dexamethasone, both of which President Trump was prescribed when he was hospitalized with the virus in October. Jenna Ellis, Trump’s other top lawyer in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, also recently tested positive for the virus, as first reported by Axios on Tuesday.