Giuliani: I’m Doing Trump’s Impeachment Defense. Trump Spox: Not So Fast
HOLD ON
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and chief enabler Rudy Giuliani told ABC News that he is on the second impeachment defense team, but that isn’t the same messaging coming from the Trump camp. After the former New York City mayor told ABC News, “I’m involved right now… that’s what I’m working on,” Hogan Gidley, Trump’s personal spokesman tweeted the contrary. “President Trump has not yet made a determination as to which lawyer or law firm will represent him for the disgraceful attack on our Constitution and democracy, known as the ‘impeachment hoax.’ We will keep you informed.”
Giuliani, who has been unilaterally unsuccessful in trying to overturn the results of the November 2020 election in a slew of court cases across the U.S., told ABC News he would maintain the losing strategy. “They basically claimed that anytime [Trump] says voter fraud, voter fraud—or I do, or anybody else—we’re inciting to violence; that those words are fighting words because it’s totally untrue,” he said. “Well, if you can prove that it’s true, or at least true enough so it’s a legitimate viewpoint, then they are no longer fighting words.”