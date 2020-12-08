Rudy Says He’s Recovering From COVID, Might Leave Hospital Wednesday
‘VERY QUICKLY, WOW!’
Rudy Giuliani hopes to be discharged from the hospital as soon as Wednesday after being treated for COVID-19, he said Tuesday. “Pretty much all the symptoms are gone,” Giuliani said on New York’s TalkRadio 77 WABC. “The minute I took the cocktail yesterday, I felt 100 percent better. It works very quickly—wow!” Giuliani, who is 76 years old and a cancer survivor, was given remdesivir and dexamethasone, he said. President Donald Trump first announced that Giuliani—one of the lead lawyers on the president’s increasingly futile attempts to overturn the 2020 election results—had contracted the virus on Sunday. On Tuesday, Axios reported that Jenna Ellis, another top Trump lawyer, tested positive for the virus. Giuliani confirmed Axios’ reporting.