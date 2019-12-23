Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More of a Jew’ Than George Soros

Read it at New York
President Trump’s private attorney Rudy Giuliani claims in a new interview that George Soros placed and controlled four ambassadors in Ukraine—and that opposing the billionaire doesn’t make him anti-Semitic. “Soros is hardly a Jew,” the Catholic ex-mayor said of the philanthropist who survived the Nazi occupation in Hungary. “I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about—he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion—synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel,” Giuliani told New York magazine. Soros is a frequent target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.