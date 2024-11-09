Crime & Justice

Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Too Broke to Buy Food Amid Defamation Suit Struggle

The Trump ally begged for donations to help pay off the $148 million judgment from his election worker defamation suit.

Liam Archacki
Breaking News Intern

Rudy Giuliani has alleged that he doesn’t have enough money to feed himself after a federal judge ordered him to start paying the $148 million judgment he faces for defaming Georgia poll workers in the wake of the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump took to X to whine about his fiscal woes, and to beg followers to donate to his fundraising campaign.

“Wilkie Farr Law firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living,” he wrote. “They seized my measly checking account so I can’t buy food. Help me fight.”

The post linked to Giuliani’s campaign, hosted on GiveSendGo, a Christian alternative to GoFundMe favored by white nationalists. Giuliani, in about half a day, had raised nearly $100,000—and received over 250 “prayers.”

“America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been persecuted to the highest level through lawfare due to his support of President Donald Trump,” the campaign’s description reads. “Therefore, we are raising funds to go directly to his legal defense.”

Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million for defaming two Georgia election workers. Mike Segar/Reuters

Giuliani has so far failed to pay up on the eye-popping figure he owes to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the mother-daughter Georgia ballot-counting duo who sued Trump’s former attorney for falsely accusing them of election fraud.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman scolded Giuliani and gave him a week to hand over the valuable property he still owns.

Although he turned over access to his Manhattan apartment, Giuliani is on the hook for a list of luxury items that includes a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, watches given to Giuliani by European leaders after 9/11, and a vintage Mercedes once owned by the actress Lauren Bacall—among other assets.

Of particular contention are four Yankees World Series rings that Freeman and Moss laid claim to as fulfillment of the judgment. When they tried to collect the rings, Giuliani said he had given them to his son Andrew as a gift.

On Saturday, though, the judge ruled that attorneys for Freeman and Moss could serve a subpoena on Giuliani’s accounting firm to review his tax returns in an effort to verify whether Giuliani was telling the truth about the gift.

The rings are estimated to be worth about $200,000.

