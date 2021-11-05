Rudy: It’s Not My Job to Find Evidence for My Horseshit Election Claims
IT KIND OF IS
Rudy Giuliani has openly admitted what has been obvious to everyone for some time—that he doesn’t always check the veracity of his ridiculous conspiracy theories before he spouts them in public. The admission comes from a video, obtained by CNN, of Giuliani’s testimony in the defamation case brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems—the voting-machines company that Trumpworld figures falsely accused of facilitating voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Under questioning, Giuliani said he’d heard that the heads of Dominion had met Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to demonstrate how they fixed votes for former President Hugo Chavez—a conspiracy theory that Giuliani later shared publicly. Asked if he’d checked if the claim was accurate first, he said: “Sometimes I go and look myself... This time I didn’t have the time to do it... It’s not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that was given to me. Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story.”