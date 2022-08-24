Rudy Giuliani Secretly Recovered From Drinking and Depression at Mar-a-Lago, Book Claims
‘DONALD KEPT OUR SECRET’
After his bid to secure the 2008 Republican presidential nomination failed, Rudy Giuliani recovered from a bout of depression and excessive drinking with a secret stay at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a new book. “We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” Giuliani’s third wife, Judith Giuliani, says in the book, according to The Guardian. Andrew Kirtzman’s forthcoming work, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, due to be published in September, details the struggles Giuliani had after he won just a single delegate in 2008. Judith, who was married to the former New York Mayor between 2003 and 2019, says her ex-husband plunged into “what, I knew as a nurse, was a clinical depression.” Kitzman writes in the book: “She said he started to drink more heavily. While Giuliani was always fond of drinking scotch with his cigars while holding court at the Grand Havana or Club Mac, his friends never considered him a problem drinker. Judith felt he was drinking to dull the pain.”