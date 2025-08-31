Rudy Giuliani ‘Seriously Injured’ in Car Wreck: Rep
Disgraced former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire Saturday night, his spokesperson told the New York Post. Giuliani, 81, reportedly fractured a vertebra and sustained multiple cuts and bruises when his parked rental car was rear-ended at high speed. The former prosecutor and politician pulled over after being flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence, and had called 911 before being struck as he was re-entering his vehicle, spokesman Michael Ragusa told the Post. Giuilani, who was mayor from 1994 through 2001, is reportedly in “great spirits.”“He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” Ragusa said. Giuilani, who was found guilty of defaming two former election workers in Georgia and was disbarred in New York and Washington, will remain in the Manchester-area hospital for another two or three days and then wear a brace for the broken vertebrae.