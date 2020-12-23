Giuliani and Powell Hit With Defamation Suit Over Election Conspiracies
TAKE THAT
An employee of Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump allies who’ve been pushing baseless allegations that the Denver-based company masterminded a nefarious plot to steal the election. Eric Coomer, who serves as director of product strategy and security for the voting technology company, filed a lawsuit in Colorado state district court on Tuesday that accuses Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, conspiracy theory-loving lawyer Sidney Powell, and One America News Network of causing “untold damage” with their claims of a “rigged” election. Giuliani, Powell, and others within President Trump’s orbit have claimed for weeks now that Dominion’s voting machines were programmed to make votes for Trump switch to count for President-elect Joe Biden instead.
Coomer has said he’s been bombarded with death threats as a result of the conspiracy theory being amplified by many in Trumpworld and right-wing media, including OAN’s Chanel Rion, who is also named in the suit. “Today I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” Coomer said in a statement. Notably absent from those named in the lawsuit was Fox News, which ran fact-checking segments in recent days debunking earlier conspiracy theory claims after a legal threat from Dominion.