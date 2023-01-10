CHEAT SHEET
Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors for Trump Records
Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for documents about payments he received from Donald Trump or his presidential campaign, according to reports. The former New York City mayor was also asked to provide testimony in the subpoena that was issued in November, a source told Reuters. The legal request was reportedly made by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., and was sent before Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Trump. Giuliani has remained one of Trump’s most faithful allies and was instrumental in pushing the former president’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud during the 2020 election.