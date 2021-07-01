Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed in Dominion’s Suit Against Fox News
DOUBLE TROUBLE
The legal woes continue for Rudy Giuliani. Bloomberg reports that he has been issued with a subpoena as part of a lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. related to false election conspiracies. The former NYC mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump is already being sued separately by Dominion over his claims that the company and its employees were secretly working with Democrats and overseas hackers to hand Joe Biden a win. But the new subpoena means Giuliani will have to hand over any documents related to his appearances on Fox News, along with all communications he had with the network related to the 2020 election.
Giuliani was recently suspended from practicing law in New York state due to his “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the election.