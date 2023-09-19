Rudy Giuliani Sued by His Former Lawyers for $1.4M in Unpaid Legal Fees
ET TU, ATTORNEY?
Rudy Giuliani is up to his ears in debt to his longtime lawyers, who claim that he’s on the hook for roughly $1.36 million in outstanding legal fees. Robert Costello and his firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, filed a lawsuit against Giuliani over the unpaid fees in New York state court on Monday. The complaint alleges that Giuliani has paid $214,000 to the firm since Nov. 2019, when he first retained Costello—just a fraction of the $1.57 million the firm says he owes them. Costello and the firm previously worked with and advised him in a number of his recent legal battles, including special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6, 2021 investigation; Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference investigation; a criminal inquiry in Manhattan; the House’s Jan. 6 probe; disciplinary proceedings that saw his law license suspended in New York; and at least 10 civil suits. As of this summer, the firm no longer represents Giuliani. In a statement to NBC News, Giuliani said he couldn’t express “how personally hurt” he was by Costello taking legal action against him. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”