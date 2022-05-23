CHEAT SHEET
Rudy Giuliani to Parade Heckler: ‘I Reduced Crime, You Jackass!’
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani minced no words in an altercation with an onlooker during a pro-Israel parade in Manhattan on Sunday, The Hill reports. Responding to jeers from the sideline of the march, Giuliani stopped walking to defend his record, saying, “I reduced crime, you jackass!” Giuliani then began to walk away but turned around before going far, compelled to hurl one more insult at the heckler on the sidelines. “You are probably as demented as Biden!” the former Trump lawyer yelled over his shoulder before returning to the parade for good. Echoes of “shame on you” followed a smiling Giuliani as he walked away, basking in the love of his former constituents.