Giuliani Threatens to Sue Fox News Host for Calling Him Part of the ‘Swamp’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday seemingly threatened to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton for branding him as part of “the swamp.”
During the Sunday evening broadcast of his “populist” Fox News show, Hilton, a frequent Trump booster, confessed: “There’s a swamp going on with the commercial interest of Rudy Giuliani... He’s going around trying to make business deals out of the Ukraine situation, at the same time as acting for his client, President Trump. He’s trying to make money off his relationship with President Trump.”
In response, Giuliani tweeted that he was “outraged” by Hilton’s remarks, adding in another post: “Lawyers tell me @SteveHiltonx is a wild card and I should sue him for libel. He recklessly disregarded the truth!”