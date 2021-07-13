‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Told Trump on Election Night: Just Say You Won
WINED AND DINED
Have you ever been so wasted that you’ve tried to persuade a president to falsely declare victory in an election? No? Well, according to a new book, that’s what Rudy Giuliani was up to on Election Night. The Washington Post has published a revealing excerpt from the latest behind-the-scenes account of the dying days of the Trump presidency, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year. It says that, on Election Night, “some people thought Giuliani may have been drinking too much” when he came up with a bold strategy for Trump. “Just say we won,” Giuliani reportedly instructed Trump’s team, explaining that they should simply declare victory in each battleground state. Giuliani is then said to have told Trump directly: “Just go declare victory right now... You’ve got to go declare victory now.” An unnamed Trump adviser later recalled how annoying Giuliani’s intervention was, explaining: “It’s hard to be the responsible parent when there’s a cool uncle around taking the kid to the movies and driving him around in a Corvette.”