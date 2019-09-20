CHEAT SHEET
Rudy Giuliani: Trump Just ‘Doing His Job’ on Joe Biden and Ukraine
Amid reports of an explosive whistleblower complaint about President Trump concerning Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani late Thursday hit back against speculation the complaint may stem from the president pressuring Ukrainian authorities to pursue investigations politically advantageous to him—by apparently confirming there was such pressure. “A President telling a Pres-elect of a well known corrupt country he better investigate corruption that affects US is doing his job. Maybe if Obama did that the Biden Family wouldn’t have bilked millions from Ukraine and billions from China; being covered up by a Corrupt Media,” Giuliani wrote in a tweet.
Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, sent the tweet minutes after a tumultuous interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, where he flip-flopped between denying he had asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and admitting that he had in fact pushed for such an investigation. The whistleblower complaint alleges that Trump made an unspecified “promise” to a foreign leader, which The Washington Post suggests may be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. House Democrats are probing whether Giuliani sought to manipulate Ukraine's government into helping Trump's re-election efforts with investigations that would be beneficial to Trump.