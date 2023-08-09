Giuliani Using ‘Dog Ate My Homework’ Excuses Over Docs: Smartmatic
NOT VERY CONVINCING
Voting technology company Smartmatic unloaded on former New York City mayor-turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, saying that he’s delivered a number of ludicrous excuses in order to delay or avoid turning over evidence in its sprawling defamation case against him. “‘The dog ate my homework.’ ‘I have to wash my hair.’ ‘I can’t go out, I’m sick.’ Since the dawn of time, people have made up excuses to avoid doing things they do not want to do. This is exactly what Giuliani has done here,” the company wrote, according to CNN. “For months, Giuliani has made up excuses to get out of his discovery obligations. …To date, Giuliani has not produced a single non-public document responsive to the discovery requests Smartmatic issued 14 months ago.” Smartmatic is asking that a judge force Rudy’s hand—and that he provide a full accounting of his finances in order to determine whether he is telling the truth about not being able to afford a vendor to handle the company’s onerous data request.