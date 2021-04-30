FBI Warned Giuliani That He Risked Being Used for Russian Disinfo Work Against Biden: WP

The FBI warned Donald Trump’s key aide and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in late 2019 that he was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at circulating falsehoods intended to damage Joe Biden ahead of last year’s election, The Washington Post reports. The far-right One America News, other members of Congress, and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) were also all warned they might be being used to further Russia’s attempt to influence the election. Despite the alert, Giuliani went forward in December 2019 with a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, where he met with Andrei Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker whom the government later labeled “an active Russian agent” and sanctioned on grounds he was running an “influence campaign” against Biden. The FBI this week seized Giuliani’s cellphone and other electronic devices as part of a criminal investigation into the former New York mayor.
