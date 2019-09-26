CHEAT SHEET
FOR THE GLORY
Rudy Giuliani: ‘When This Is Over, I Will Be the Hero’
President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says he should be considered a “hero” just like the whistleblower whose concerns about a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have sparked an impeachment inquiry. “It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons—when this is over, I will be the hero,” Giuliani said in an interview with The Atlantic. Of his efforts to persuade Ukrainian officials to pursue corruption investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, he said, “I’m not acting as a lawyer. I’m acting as someone who has devoted most of his life to straightening out government… Anything I did should be praised.” While some of Giuliani’s detractors in the administration told the magazine he was “putting shit in Trump’s head,” the attorney claimed they were a “bunch of cowards” and the president knew this as well. Giuliani, who has repeatedly claimed Biden abused his power to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, despite evidence to the contrary, also claimed “all his facts” on the Bidens were “true” and suggested he was exposing wrongdoing that was in the country’s interest. “If this guy is a whistle-blower, then I’m a whistle-blower too,” he said. “You should be happy for your country that I uncovered this.”