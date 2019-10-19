Rudy Giuliani’s biggest conspiracy theory, his grandest lie of all, has him raking in more than $100 million in 63 countries on every continent save Antarctica.

He is paid big money for speeches and advice by people who know him as the former New York mayor who made the city safe and became “America’s mayor” in the aftermath of 9/11. The truth is that when it comes to crime and security, Giuliani knows jack shit. Jack Maple would have been the first to tell you that.

Maple was the late crime-fighting genius who as a subway cop developed strategies that he implemented as an NYPD deputy commissioner to produce record reductions in violent felonies throughout the city during Giuliani’s time as mayor. He was essentially given free rein by then-NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, who always bestowed credit where credit was due, but did not mind posing for the cover of Time magazine. A jealous Giuliani drove Bratton out and Maple departed with him.