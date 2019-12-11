Rudy Giuliani's Bitter Divorce Comes to an End
The bitter divorce between President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his estranged wife, Judith, has reportedly come to an end before the case proceeded to trial. Judith Giuliani’s lawyer told The New York Times that two had settled their financial disagreements in a confidential settlement on Tuesday, after a year and a half of battling it out publicly. The attorney, Bernard Clair, said the pair intended on remaining "friends in the years to come.” They got married in 2003, and their divorce trial was scheduled to take place in New York City early next year. During the legal battle, Judith Giuliani primarily took issue with future alimony payments. She claimed that Rudy Giuliani owed her more money than the $42,000 monthly support he was giving her and said he worked for Trump pro bono to reduce alimony payments.