Giuliani’s Daughter to Maddow: My Dad’s Feeding ‘Mob Mentality’ Around Trump
‘OTHER OCTOBER SURPRISE’
Shortly after Vanity Fair published Caroline Giuliani’s scathing personal essay Thursday in which she torched her father and implored voters to elect Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani’s daughter lamented to progressive MSNBC star Rachel Maddow that her dad was contributing to the “mob mentality” around President Donald Trump.
After Maddow noted that the dirt Rudy Giuliani has recently been peddling on Biden and his son Hunter is now being investigated as a foreign intelligence operation, Caroline Giuliani said that while she had “no inside information” on any of it, she “just thought maybe I could be the other October surprise” with her essay.
The MSNBC host also asked about Rudy Giuliani’s state of mind, noting that a number of people have said they no longer recognize the former New York City mayor and are worried about his mental stability and health. “Have you been concerned about his public behavior at all?” Maddow wondered aloud.
“I mean, I’ve certainly been concerned about his public behavior, not for those reasons, per se,” Caroline Giuliani replied. “But just because he’s involved in this whole group of people doing these things. So, I think it’s less about him specifically and more about this mob mentality that has been created and that he’s feeding, unfortunately.”