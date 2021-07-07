Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. Law License Suspended Weeks After NY Suspension
NO SURPRISE
Rudy Giuliani’s Washington, D.C. law license was suspended Wednesday in light of his New York license suspension, according to a D.C. Court of Appeals filing. The license was suspended due to a D.C. Bar law suspending attorneys who face disciplinary action in another state. The order is in effect through the remainder of his New York suspension, the filing states, with annual status reports to be given throughout the process. Giuliani’s New York law license was temporarily suspended over his consistent lying about the 2020 election result. The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s grievance committee said Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the election which “immediately threatens the public interest.” The suspension is pending a full disciplinary hearing, which remains to be scheduled.