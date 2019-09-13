CHEAT SHEET
Rudy Giuliani’s Estranged Wife: ‘The Hero of 9/11 Has Become a Liar’
Rudy Giuliani's soon-to-be ex-wife, Judith Nathan, told The New York Times that she felt “betrayed” by the former New York City mayor during the divorce proceedings for their 16 years of marriage. “I feel betrayed by a man that I supported in every way for more than 20 years,” Mrs. Giuliani said in an interview. “I’m sad to know that the hero of 9/11 has become a liar.” Their loud, public, and ugly divorce's primary issue is future alimony, with Nathan believing that Giuliani left his law firm one month after the divorce was filed to work for President Trump pro-bono in order to reduce any alimony. Nathan, who claims to have nursed him back to mental and physical heath multiple times, claimed she had no choice but to take Giuliani to court to get what she was entitled to. “Whatever he asked me to do, I did with him and for him. I loved him,” Nathan said, adding that Giuliani sometimes called her “Nurse Nancy.” “I don’t enjoy politics... I enjoyed supporting my husband,” she said.
Giuliani denied that the relationship issues have affected his performance as President Trump's personal attorney. “When you do what I do, and this could speak for most people in public office, or in demanding jobs, you compartmentalize. Believe it or not in a strange way you might even do better,” he said. “Because you concentrate harder.”